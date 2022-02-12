Hale County tornado survivor tells harrowing tale of hunkering down in tornado bunker

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The nerves have calmed down quite a bit more than a week after a tornado created havoc in Hale County.

Sawyerville was hit particularly hard and one survivor shared what it was like during those harrowing moments.

What a memory for Shelia Green. She, along with 9 family members, tell an incredible story of what those 5 minutes were like in the storm shelter.

Green tells the story in her own words:

“My mother-in-law said ‘Oh, Lord it’s tearing up out here.’ And I said why do you say that Ma? She everything is gone when we get out of here. And it went booooomm! Boooooom! And we all began to say Jesus! Jesus! The blood of Jesus! The blood of Jesus! And like we didn’t hear anything else then. And then the wind kept coming and it broke the ventilation off on top of the shelter and that’s when the debris and the rain started coming inside. I tried to cover my grandbaby and so I was holding him real tight and I wasn’t worried about myself, you know the glass and the debris and the rain. I just wanted to cover him. And when that ventilation pipe broke? I said it’s over. I just heard the commotion boom! boom!.. like that but trainwise, I don’t know if my cousin heard the train or my mother heard the train, we just heard the commotion and we knew it was tearing up something.. my mother in law said.. we ain’t got nothing left,” said Green.

Shelia Green’s husband paid $4,900 to have the shelter installed not too long ago. It’s fair to say the Green’s got their money’s worth.

