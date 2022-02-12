Hale County man wastes little time ‘bulldozing’ his way to new start after Sawyerville tornado

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - What a difference only a few days make. One man who lost his home in the tornado last week in Sawyerville took it upon himself to clean up his property, and you may recall he had a whale of a job ahead of him.

Jimmy Green wasted little time and practically ‘bulldozed’ his way with his Bobcat and cleaned-up a major part of his property - all in just four days.

Green’s place was a big gnarly mess of twisted metal, shattered trees and all sorts of debris on Monday morning.

But four days later, a significant difference with much of the land swept clean.

“I just had to start somewhere to get a peace of mind.. I just had to get started,” said Green.

Nine hours a day, four straight days, well into the night.

“My wife was telling me, ‘Jimmy, come get some rest.’ I can’t rest at a time like this. I have to at least get it prepped to try to get a home back here,” he said.

Green estimated he loaded up the equivalent of 15 dump truck loads of debris.

“I was determined to get it done,” said Green.

But he’s not finished, not by a long shot.

“If I run like I did this week, at least a week or two weeks we should have it prepped,” he said.

Jimmy Green guesses he has another week to go to pick it all up. He’ll just get back on his trusty Bobcat and power through, and start all over again tomorrow.

If you’re wondering where Green put all that stuff, he says he is burying on the backside of his property.

