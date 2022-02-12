Governor Kay Ivey sees Hale County tornado damage for the first time

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey made a trip to Hale County Friday, more than a week after a tornado ripped through the area and killed one person and injured at least three more.

Governor Ivey got a first hand look at what happened last week in Sawyerville. She not only saw the destruction, but she heard the stories.

“You gotta lot of local volunteers from around the area?” Governor Ivey asked a local official.

Governor Kay Ivey stopped at the end of Mason Bend Road and got a first-hand account from homeowners who no longer have a home.

The governor later met with the media.

“Well, here we are about the same place as we were about a year ago and it’s just tragic. Just a year later as the community was building back, it gets hit again,” she said.

Later in the news conference, Jimmy Green spoke with the governor. Green lost his home and workshop behind the home on Mason Bend Road.

“I plead my heart. We really need you,” Green told Governor Ivey.

“You’re going to have the best I can do,” said Governor Ivey.

The governor sympathized, but made no guarantees. However, she did promise they would see what could be done since the disaster area may not be big enough or wide enough to qualify for FEMA funds.

“We’ll go back to the state and see if there’s anything we can help as well,” she said.

“I feel like they’ll qualify for SPA loans, but we don’t know that yet, but I don’t feel like there’s enough damage in the state to quality for FEMA, but that’s still preliminary,” said Hale County EMA Director Russ Weeden.

According to Alabama EMA Director Brian Hastings, SPA loans will have to be paid back.

“We need some help here!” shouted Jimmy Green’s wife Shelia Green.

On Mason Bend Road alone, at least 5 homes were either heavily damaged or destroyed.

