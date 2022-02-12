FIRST ALERT: A breezy Saturday morning with colder air to come

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A cold front began pushing into Northwest Alabama early this morning, but limited precipitation is expected with the front’s passage. we will see more clouds accompanying the front followed by much colder, drier air returning from tonight through Sunday.

Skies will be clearing from west to east during the day Sunday accompanied by northerly winds circulating around an area of high pressure which will extend from Texas to The Great Lakes. The high will build into The Gulf Coastal States region Monday as the front continues pushing south and east. The colder air mass along with clear skies will allow overnight lows to drop into the 23-27-degree range overnight tomorrow night into Monday morning.

The center of the system will move east Monday and Tuesday resulting in a warming trend which will continue into Wednesday. We will see a return flow of Gulf moisture during the warming period allowing temperatures to top out around 70-degrees Wednesday afternoon. Then an approaching cold front will move toward the area during the day Thursday. This developing weather pattern will have the potential to produce Severe Weather in parts of the region. The exact force and timing of this potential event is, however, still somewhat in question. If the system moves through during the day Thursday, there is a greater chance for the atmosphere to become unstable and therefore more likely to produce Severe Weather.

If the system moves through later in the day or into the evening hours the Severe Threat will be more limited and overall coverage of any storms which develop will be more limited as well. For the moment, long-range forecast models have yet to come into agreement on timing and severity of the storm potential, but the potential is certainly there from Thursday into the evening hours. Still, the chance for Severe Weather including tornadoes will exist although strength, timing and possibilities are still somewhat in question. The system is expected to move through the area Friday ending chances for rain and thunderstorms by week’s end.

Still, Severe Storms are possible next Thursday across all the region although details on specific locations and timing remains uncertain at this time. Stay tuned for more information over the next few days.

