Crews investigating fire at mechanic shop in Smithfield

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Crews are investigating a heavy fire at a mechanic shop in Smithfield Saturday afternoon.

Officials say this happened on 6th Avenue North and 7th Street. Authorities say there are no injuries reported.

Crews investigating fire on 6th Ave. N. and 7th St. (Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service)

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

