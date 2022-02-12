Body of missing Etowah County man found

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that the body man who had been missing for more than a week has been found.

Authorities say Timothy Brandon Brady had been missing since February 3. He was reported missing on February 8.

Authorities say that on Saturday, a searcher found a body in a wooded area which crews identified as Brady.

An investigation into Brady’s death is now ongoing. Authorities do no believe foul play is involved.

