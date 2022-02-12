LawCall
Body of missing Etowah County man found

Timothy Brandon Brady was reported missing on February 8, 2022.
Timothy Brandon Brady was reported missing on February 8, 2022.(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that the body man who had been missing for more than a week has been found.

Authorities say Timothy Brandon Brady had been missing since February 3. He was reported missing on February 8.

Authorities say that on Saturday, a searcher found a body in a wooded area which crews identified as Brady.

An investigation into Brady’s death is now ongoing. Authorities do no believe foul play is involved.

