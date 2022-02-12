Birmingham man dies in 2-vehicle crash on I-59

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a Birmingham man died in a 2-vehicle crash on I-59 Friday afternoon.

Troopers were called to the scene on I-59 near mile marker 115 around 1:29 p.m. Friday.

We’re told 21-year-old Recardo C. Sizemore, Jr. was fatally injured when the Honda Accord he was driving struck the rear of a 2022 International Commercial Truck driven by 53-year-old Jeff Knepp of North Platte, Nebraska.

Sizemore was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

ALEA says no other details about the crash are available, but their investigation continues.

