LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham man dies in 2-vehicle crash on I-59

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a Birmingham man died in a 2-vehicle crash on I-59 Friday afternoon.

Troopers were called to the scene on I-59 near mile marker 115 around 1:29 p.m. Friday.

We’re told 21-year-old Recardo C. Sizemore, Jr. was fatally injured when the Honda Accord he was driving struck the rear of a 2022 International Commercial Truck driven by 53-year-old Jeff Knepp of North Platte, Nebraska.

Sizemore was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

ALEA says no other details about the crash are available, but their investigation continues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Vestavia Hills business owner says former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in Blount Co. was her delivery driver when she had issues months before
27-year-old Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi
Search for suspect underway after store clerk is killed in Talladega County robbery
Students cars towed off campus at Decatur City Schools
Parents upset after students cars were towed off campus at Decatur High School
Tuscaloosa Police investigating fatal crash
Tuscaloosa Police investigating after motorcyclist killed in crash
Birmingham Police issue Critical Missing Person Investigation
Police issue Critical Missing Person Investigation for missing woman

Latest News

Hale County woman survives deadly tornado
Hale County tornado survivor tells harrowing tale of hunkering down in tornado bunker
Source: WBRC video
Hale County man wastes little time ‘bulldozing’ his way to new start after Sawyerville tornado
Source: WBRC video
Governor Kay Ivey sees Hale County tornado damage for the first time
The Alabama Hospital Association said right now, there are hospitals in the state with more...
Declining COVID case count eases Emergency room burden