Argo police officer risks his life pulling man from fiery crash

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Argo city and police leaders are commending two police officers for their heroic actions on January 27. Officers Jason Mitchell and Tim Dison’s quick thinking credited for saving a man’s life just outside Springville.

Officer Mitchell was quick to credit others. His partner Tim Dison, as well as the Springville Fire Department, but it was Officer Mitchell who arrived first on the scene and pulled a man from a flaming truck. When he arrived, fire and smoke were already growing around the vehicle. He began running toward the danger and then realized a man was still dazed inside.

“I opened the driver side door and he seem to be disorientated and confused, so basically unstrapped him and got him out of the vehicle,” said Officer Mitchell.

At this point, the flames and smoke were filling the truck. Still he stresses he was merely doing his job and that any of his fellow officers would have risked their lives to save the man.

“There was one second when I went up to the vehicle that I thought about it, but it didn’t matter. The primary concern was to get the driver out of the vehicle and make sure he was safe. Fortunately, we were able to do, but I know every other officer I serve with or deal with would have done the same thing in the circumstances.”

The police initially had trouble locating the accident, but Officer Mitchell called the individual who made the 911 call and was then able to find the wreck. Luckily, neither he or the man he rescued had a major injury and the truck was fully engulfed in flames just moments after the rescue operation.

