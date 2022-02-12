LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama ends Arkansas’ nine-game winning streak 68-67

(Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Noah Gurley scored Alabama’s final four points including the winning bucket with 27 seconds left and the Crimson Tide beat Arkansas 68-67 to end the Razorbacks’ nine-game winning streak.

JD Davison scored eight of his 11 points in the second half to lead Alabama.

Jaden Shackelford, who had a career-high 30 points in a win over Ole Miss, scored 10. Jaylin Williams, who with JD Notae led Arkansas’ second-half charge, finished with a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Stanley Umude fouled out with 3 1/2 minutes left with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Vestavia Hills business owner says former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in Blount Co. was her delivery driver when she had issues months before
Coach Bryan Harsin leaves SEC coaches meeting
‘I’m proud to be your head coach’: Harsin remains Auburn University’s head coach
Brookside's interim police chief is Henry Irby
Brookside Mayor announces interim chief
Car overturns on I-59NB in Ensley area
Crash shuts down part of I-59NB in Ensley area
Early Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Another blast of cold air this weekend, with snow flurries possible

Latest News

Auburn University just completed its review of Harsin’s status, and they say he stays.
Auburn students, fans react to Harsin remaining head coach
Alabama’s A-Day game set; 2 legends will be honored
Coach Bryan Harsin leaves SEC coaches meeting
‘I’m proud to be your head coach’: Harsin remains Auburn University’s head coach
SEC coaches meet in Birmingham
SEC coaches in Birmingham for annual meeting