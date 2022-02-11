Woman describes encounter with Brookside PD during second town hall on policing controversy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More people are coming forward sharing their encounters with Brookside police at a second town hall at Carver High School hosted by State Representative Juandalynn Givan.

We heard a lot of similar stories about people being pulled over by Brookside police and fearing for their lives. One woman said during a traffic stop she called 911 on the cops.

The special investigator assigned to this case was taking a lot of notes during the meeting.

One of those stories involves Sandra Harris. She says she was pulled over by an unmarked patrol car for casting her lights. She doesn’t have a clue what that means. She then claims the officer got upset for some reason and had a rage in his eyes, in her words.

Harris says the supervisor eventually showed up and pulled her out of the car.

“He ejected me out of the car, opened up the door and immediately pushed me out. I managed to grab my phone and dial 911. I made a 911 call to call the police on the police because I was fearful for my life,” Harris said.

“The dogs come. Unmarked cars. You can’t see the names. You can’t see the badges and they told me they could do it because they had the power to do it,” Janetta Jones who was also pulled over by Brookside said.

Givan tells us she had a fruitful meeting with Attorney General Steve Marshall and his team sharing with them the allegations in Brookside. Givan said the people in this area deserve to hear the AG’s voice.

Special investigator Ken Simon says he continues to gather facts and will present his findings to the public.

