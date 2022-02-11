LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Woman describes encounter with Brookside PD during second town hall on policing controversy

“I made a 911 call to call the police on the police”
Dozens speak out at second Brookside town hall
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More people are coming forward sharing their encounters with Brookside police at a second town hall at Carver High School hosted by State Representative Juandalynn Givan.

We heard a lot of similar stories about people being pulled over by Brookside police and fearing for their lives. One woman said during a traffic stop she called 911 on the cops.

The special investigator assigned to this case was taking a lot of notes during the meeting.

One of those stories involves Sandra Harris. She says she was pulled over by an unmarked patrol car for casting her lights. She doesn’t have a clue what that means. She then claims the officer got upset for some reason and had a rage in his eyes, in her words.

Harris says the supervisor eventually showed up and pulled her out of the car.

“He ejected me out of the car, opened up the door and immediately pushed me out. I managed to grab my phone and dial 911. I made a 911 call to call the police on the police because I was fearful for my life,” Harris said.

“The dogs come. Unmarked cars. You can’t see the names. You can’t see the badges and they told me they could do it because they had the power to do it,” Janetta Jones who was also pulled over by Brookside said.

Givan tells us she had a fruitful meeting with Attorney General Steve Marshall and his team sharing with them the allegations in Brookside. Givan said the people in this area deserve to hear the AG’s voice.

Special investigator Ken Simon says he continues to gather facts and will present his findings to the public.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Vestavia Hills business owner says former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in Blount Co. was her delivery driver when she had issues months before
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Dollywood Parks & Resorts announced Tuesday it will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for...
Dollywood employees to get free tuition
Investigating complaints of overcharging for BWWB customers
Birmingham Water Works responds to complaints about incorrect, double bills
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate

Latest News

The Calera Police Department is working to increase transparency to the public.
Calera Police working to be more transparent about ticketing
Calera Police are warning about the dangers of makeshift guns after pulling one off the streets...
Calera Police warn against makeshift guns after confiscating one earlier this week
27-year-old Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi
Store clerk killed in robbery in Talladega County
Calera Police outline traffic stop revenue
Calera Police outline traffic stop revenue