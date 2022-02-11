LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

UA votes to remove pairing with former governor and rename education building Autherine Lucy Hall

(University of Alabama)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama board of trustees has approved the resolution to rename the education building formerly known as Bibb-Graves Hall and more recently Lucy-Graves Hall, to Autherine Lucy Hall.

This newest decision comes after the board attempted to honor the school’s first Black, student, Autherine Lucy Foster, by pairing her name with former Alabama governor and Ku Klux Klan leader, Bibb Graves. The resulting Lucy-Graves Hall drew criticism from some.

“This has been a challenging time. In making its recommendations [the board] certainly intended for that paired name to generate educational moments that can help us learn from our complex and rich history. But the honoring of Autherine Lucy Hall sort of took the background and that’s not what we wanted,” UA Trustee John England said during the meeting Friday morning.

England expressed gratitude to Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster and her family for allowing the school to use her name to inspire others.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Vestavia Hills business owner says former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in Blount Co. was her delivery driver when she had issues months before
27-year-old Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi
Search for suspect underway after store clerk is killed in Talladega County robbery
Students cars towed off campus at Decatur City Schools
Parents upset after students cars were towed off campus at Decatur High School
Areyelle Yarbrough died at just 32. She was shot and killed at Patton Park on Easter.
BPD seeking new information on woman killed in Patton Park on Easter
Birmingham Police issue Critical Missing Person Investigation
Police issue Critical Missing Person Investigation for missing woman

Latest News

Tuscaloosa Police investigating fatal crash
Tuscaloosa Police investigating after motorcyclist killed in crash
Kofi Kingston has made history in the ring as a solo champion with WWE, but in recent years he...
Feeling Kofi inside the ring with WWE
Missing Children Found Safe
Missing 12-year-old Birmingham boy found
27-year-old Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi
Search for suspect underway after store clerk is killed in Talladega County robbery