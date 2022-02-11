Tuscaloosa Police investigating after motorcyclist killed in crash
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday.
Police say this happened near University Boulevard and 17th Street. Tuscaloosa Police initially reported this as a hit-and-run. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
