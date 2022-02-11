Tuscaloosa Police investigating after motorcyclist killed in crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday.

Police say this happened near University Boulevard and 17th Street. Tuscaloosa Police initially reported this as a hit-and-run. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Both lanes of University Boulevard at 17th Street are closed while we investigate a motorcycle accident that was... Posted by Tuscaloosa Police Department on Thursday, February 10, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.