Tuscaloosa Police investigating after motorcyclist killed in crash

Tuscaloosa Police investigating hit-and-run
Tuscaloosa Police investigating hit-and-run(Source: Pexels/MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday.

Police say this happened near University Boulevard and 17th Street. Tuscaloosa Police initially reported this as a hit-and-run. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Both lanes of University Boulevard at 17th Street are closed while we investigate a motorcycle accident that was...

Posted by Tuscaloosa Police Department on Thursday, February 10, 2022

