Tuscaloosa Exchange Club honors officers of the year

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Exchange Club recognized one officer from each of the five Tuscaloosa-area law enforcement agencies to be honored as the officer of the year for their department.

These officers from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department, Tuscaloosa, Northport and the University of Alabama police departments, as well as the Tuscaloosa State Trooper Post earned the recognition in a variety types of ways.

Some took dozens of guns and thousands of dollars worth of drugs off the street. Some helped save lives. Two of the officers honored responded to traffic crashes and helped save the lives of people trapped in wrecked cars.

“We had to get the people out. We had to break windows and take doors off. The girl needed CPR. She was unresponsive. We did CPR until medical got there, we got her breathing again,” Northport Police officer William Carpenter said.

Here are the award winners from each department:

  • Agent Chase Stanton with The University of Alabama Police Department
  • Trooper Paul Thompson with the Alabama State Troopers
  • Narcotics Agent Timothy Kabiru with the Tuscaloosa Police Department
  • Deputy Paramedic Zane Cardwell with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
  • William Carpenter with the Northport Police Department.

