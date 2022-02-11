Tuscaloosa Exchange Club honors officers of the year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Exchange Club recognized one officer from each of the five Tuscaloosa-area law enforcement agencies to be honored as the officer of the year for their department.

These officers from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department, Tuscaloosa, Northport and the University of Alabama police departments, as well as the Tuscaloosa State Trooper Post earned the recognition in a variety types of ways.

Some took dozens of guns and thousands of dollars worth of drugs off the street. Some helped save lives. Two of the officers honored responded to traffic crashes and helped save the lives of people trapped in wrecked cars.

“We had to get the people out. We had to break windows and take doors off. The girl needed CPR. She was unresponsive. We did CPR until medical got there, we got her breathing again,” Northport Police officer William Carpenter said.

Here are the award winners from each department:

Agent Chase Stanton with The University of Alabama Police Department

Trooper Paul Thompson with the Alabama State Troopers

Narcotics Agent Timothy Kabiru with the Tuscaloosa Police Department

Deputy Paramedic Zane Cardwell with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

William Carpenter with the Northport Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.