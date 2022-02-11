Report: Bryan Harsin staying at Auburn
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - At least two reports surfaced Friday morning that Auburn University leaders would announce Bryan Harsin is their head football coach.
For the past week, allegations and rumors have circulated concerning Harsin’s future at Auburn.
Coach Harsin attended an SEC coaches in meeting in Birmingham Thursday. He did not take questions.
