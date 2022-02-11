LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Report: Bryan Harsin staying at Auburn

Coach Bryan Harsin leaves SEC coaches meeting
Coach Bryan Harsin leaves SEC coaches meeting
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - At least two reports surfaced Friday morning that Auburn University leaders would announce Bryan Harsin is their head football coach.

For the past week, allegations and rumors have circulated concerning Harsin’s future at Auburn.

Coach Harsin attended an SEC coaches in meeting in Birmingham Thursday. He did not take questions.

WBRC FOX6 will update you as we get confirmation and more information on this developing story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Vestavia Hills business owner says former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in Blount Co. was her delivery driver when she had issues months before
27-year-old Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi
Search for suspect underway after store clerk is killed in Talladega County robbery
Students cars towed off campus at Decatur City Schools
Parents upset after students cars were towed off campus at Decatur High School
Areyelle Yarbrough died at just 32. She was shot and killed at Patton Park on Easter.
BPD seeking new information on woman killed in Patton Park on Easter
Birmingham Police issue Critical Missing Person Investigation
Police issue Critical Missing Person Investigation for missing woman

Latest News

SEC coaches meet in Birmingham
SEC coaches in Birmingham for annual meeting
Darious Williams is one of the starters on the Los Angeles Rams defense, as they prep for the...
From UAB to the Super Bowl, Darious Williams makes history for Blazers
Auburn University releases policy on complying with investigations
Former UAB player will suit up for Super Bowl 56
Former UAB player will suit up for Super Bowl 56