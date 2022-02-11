LawCall
Police issue Critical Missing Person Investigation for missing woman

Birmingham Police issue Critical Missing Person Investigation
Birmingham Police issue Critical Missing Person Investigation(Birmingham Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have issued a Critical Missing Person Investigation for a woman last seen Thursday.

Police say 47-year-old Heather Ruth Harris was last seen at the Family Dollar on 1st Avenue North. Police say traveled to the store with a friend of hers, but while at the store, she had a conversation with an unknown man and asked to be taken to her mother’s in Cullman. She voluntarily got in the vehicle which drove away.

Police says Harris suffers from a mental condition that affects her behavior and judgement.

Authorities say Harris was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt and pants with multiple colors. She was last seen as a passenger in a silver or gray Honda Civic.

If you have any information on where she might be, please call the Special Victims Unit at 205-297-8413, or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

