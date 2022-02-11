Overturned vehicle shuts down all lanes on 280 Westbound
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All westbound lanes are closed on Hwy 280 W due an overturned vehicle.
The crash occurred sometime before 8:30.
No word on any injuries.
Please us caution in this area or seek an alternate route.
