Overturned vehicle shuts down all lanes on 280 Westbound

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All westbound lanes are closed on Hwy 280 W due an overturned vehicle.

The crash occurred sometime before 8:30.

No word on any injuries.

Please us caution in this area or seek an alternate route.

