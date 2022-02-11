Overturned vehicle shuts down all lanes on 280 Westbound

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All westbound lanes are closed on Hwy 280 W due an overturned vehicle.

8:36AM *OVERTURNED VEHICLE/CRASH* on Hwy 280 WB at Colonnade Dr. All lanes shut down. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/Ok0NWI45w7 — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) February 11, 2022

The crash occurred sometime before 8:30.

No word on any injuries.

Please us caution in this area or seek an alternate route.

