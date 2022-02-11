LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man killed in crash in Blount County

Authorities with ALEA are investigating after a man was killed in a single-car crash in Blount...
Authorities with ALEA are investigating after a man was killed in a single-car crash in Blount County Thursday morning.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA are investigating after a man was killed in a single-car crash in Blount County Thursday morning.

Authorities say 24-year-old Anthony Nicholas Martin died after the car he was driving crossed the centerline, then left the roadway before hit a ditch and two parked cars. This happened on U.S. 231 near mile-marker 256.

Authorities say Martin was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Vestavia Hills business owner says former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in Blount Co. was her delivery driver when she had issues months before
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Dollywood Parks & Resorts announced Tuesday it will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for...
Dollywood employees to get free tuition
Investigating complaints of overcharging for BWWB customers
Birmingham Water Works responds to complaints about incorrect, double bills
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate

Latest News

Calera Police are warning about the dangers of makeshift guns after pulling one off the streets...
Calera Police warn against makeshift guns after confiscating one earlier this week
The Calera Police Department is working to increase transparency to the public.
Calera Police working to be more transparent about ticketing
Tuscaloosa Police investigating hit-and-run
Tuscaloosa Police investigating after motorcyclist killed in crash
Burn survivor shares his story of recovery to educate others
Burn survivor shares his story of recovery to educate others