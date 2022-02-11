Man killed in crash in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA are investigating after a man was killed in a single-car crash in Blount County Thursday morning.

Authorities say 24-year-old Anthony Nicholas Martin died after the car he was driving crossed the centerline, then left the roadway before hit a ditch and two parked cars. This happened on U.S. 231 near mile-marker 256.

Authorities say Martin was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the crash.

