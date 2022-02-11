LawCall
Major crash blocked lanes on I-20/59EB

Major crash blocking all lanes at I-20/59 at Exit 115
Major crash blocking all lanes at I-20/59 at Exit 115(ALGO Traffic)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash blocked all lanes at I-20/59 EB at Exit 115 Allison Bonnett Memorial in Jefferson County, according to Algo Traffic.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m.

All lanes on Interstate 59 northbound at the 115 mile marker opened at 5:42 p.m.

