Head football coach Tom Causey leaving Pelham High School

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham High School announced Friday that head football coach Tom Causey is leaving.

According to PCS Tom Causey plans to retire from the Alabama education system to pursue an opportunity in Georgia.

He has been with the panthers for seven season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.