First Alert for highs approaching 70°F Friday!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are going to see some big changes over the next 24-48 hours. Today is going to be a spectacular day to spend some time outdoors. You’ll need a jacket this morning. Temperatures are starting off in the 30s and 40s. Some spots in northeast Alabama are near freezing. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear. We are watching a cold front to our northwest that is producing showers and snow in parts of Nebraska, Missouri, and Illinois. This cold front will move into our area tomorrow bringing with it very cold temperatures. Ahead of the front, we are going to warm up nicely this afternoon. Temperatures at noon could warm into the mid 60s. Plan for highs approaching 70°F this afternoon with southwest winds at 10-15 mph. We could see isolated wind gusts up to 20 mph ahead of this cold front. If you plan on being outside this evening, grab the light jacket. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 60s by 6 PM. We will likely be in the 50s by 8-9 PM.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front tomorrow. The cold front is forecast to move into our area tomorrow morning. Cooler temperatures are expected tomorrow afternoon as winds shift from the southwest to the northwest. We will likely start tomorrow morning off dry and mostly clear with temperatures in the lower 40s. High temperatures tomorrow will trend 10-20 degrees cooler with most of us in the mid 50s. Temperatures will trend colder in northwest Alabama with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Areas south and east of Birmingham could see highs approaching the lower 60s. Winds will become breezy tomorrow afternoon and evening as cold air moves in. Plan for northwest winds at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Most of our models indicate we will stay mostly dry Saturday evening, but one of our more reliable short-term weather models hints we could see a light band of rain and snow showers move through Central Alabama Saturday evening between 3 PM - Midnight. We will hold on to a slight chance for evening rain/snow showers across Central Alabama. No issues are expected on the roads Saturday evening as temperatures remain above freezing. Plus, road temperatures will be very warm thanks to the spring-like weather we are experiencing. Just plan for cloud cover to increase Saturday afternoon and evening as the cold air filters in. A quick dusting of snow in higher elevations and grassy surfaces can’t be ruled out.

Cold Sunday: Make sure you keep your pets inside Saturday night. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 20s. With northerly winds at 5-15 mph, it could feel like it is in the teens Sunday morning. It will be a cold run for those attending the Mercedes Marathon Sunday morning in downtown Birmingham. Plan for temperatures to be in the 30s during the race. We should end up with a mostly sunny sky Sunday afternoon with temperatures remaining 10-15 degrees below average. Highs are forecast to only climb into the mid 40s.

Valentine’s Day Forecast: Monday will start off cold with temperatures in the mid 20s. We should see plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. Monday will likely be our last day with temperatures slightly below average. We will become noticeably warmer by the middle part of next week.

Warming Up Next Week: Next week is shaping up to be very warm across Central Alabama. High temperatures could climb into the lower 60s Tuesday. We could end up in the upper 60s and lower 70s by next Wednesday and Thursday. Models are hinting at another cold front that could move into Central Alabama next Thursday. We will introduce a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. I can’t rule out the potential for a few strong storms Thursday, but it remains too early to determine the exact timing and intensity of this system. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a severe threat for this system. We will know a lot about next week’s storm system by early next week.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Don’t forget you can watch our exclusive 30 minutes weather show at 6:30 PM online and through streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.