Feeling Kofi inside the ring with WWE

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kofi Kingston is no stranger inside the right as a pro wrestler in the WWE ranks. He was signed in 2006 and made his television debut in 2008. He has made history as WWE’s first African born world champion. Now Kofi is entertaining fans as a member of “New Day” and a tag team partner of King Woods.

“It’s great to be a team member with a guy I trust and like,” said Kingston. “To be able to be in this industry for so long and to do something I love is great. I have faced many opponents and have made a name for myself as a high flyer, but now I’m more of an entertainer than ever before and I am having fun.”

Kofi was joined in our interview with his sons, Orion and Khi. Kofi talks about life in the ring, his longevity and gearing up for SmackDown’s return to Birmingham, AL at the BJCC Legacy Arena on March 11, 2022.

You can watch SmackDown every Friday night on FOX and WBRC-TV at 7:00PM. February 11, 2022, which is tonight, the show is broadcasting live from New Orleans.

