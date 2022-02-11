FBI looking for man who robbed banks in Tenn., Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is looking for a man they call a serial bank robber who agents say hit banks in Alabama and Tennessee.

The man is a suspect in at least eight bank robberies and one attempted bank robbery in Tennessee and Alabama.

The most recent robbery happened on February 9, 2022, at Citizens Bank located at 25530 AL-127 in Elkmont, Alabama.

From the FBI: The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 26-40 years old, standing 5′6″ to 5′10″ tall, 160 - 190 pounds, bald with possibly brown or green eyes, and a short brown trimmed beard. He walks with a straight-backed posture, arms swinging slightly away from his body. In each robbery, the suspect is disguised with a mask. He has worn different clothing at each robbery, to include a 2018 Chattanooga Turkey Trot shirt, a Nashville Predators cap, a University of Alabama face covering, a Champions sweatshirt, and a grey “STP” beanie cap.

The FBI believes these robberies were committed by the same man:

December 6, 2021, First Horizon Bank, 324 N. Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, Tennessee – The unknown male was wearing a black or dark colored mask, light gray or cream colored polo shirt with a long sleeve black shirt underneath, blue jeans, and black & white athletic shoes.

December 13, 2021, First Horizon Bank, 154 Cason Lane, Murfreesboro, Tennessee (formerly First Tennessee Bank) - The unknown male was wearing a black t-shirt with a gray or dark green Under Armor shirt underneath the t-shirt, a black hat, black face mask, and blue jeans.

December 17, 2021, First Citizens Bank, 100 S. Campbell Station Road, Knoxville, Tennessee – The unknown male was wearing a black mask, black baseball cap, black long sleeve shirt with “Rocawear” logo on left chest, dark colored pants, and black “New Balance” athletic shoes with white trim.

January 7, 2022, Fifth Third Bank, 2437 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, Tennessee - The unknown male was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, gray gloves, a tan hat, and a mask.

January 10, 2022, First Horizon Bank, 11865 Parkside Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee – The unknown male was wearing a gray beanie with “STP” logo on front, white mask, light gray hoodie with large “Champion” logo on the chest, blue jeans, and white athletic shoes.

January 21, 2022, Fifth Third Bank, 525 Donelson Pike, Nashville, Tennessee – The unknown male was wearing a black mask, black beanie cap, white/gray arctic camo hoodie with red design on arm, blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

February 2, 2022, Renasant Bank, 4422 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, Tennessee – The unknown male was wearing a gray mask, black baseball cap with red/orange logo, light gray hoodie, blue jeans, and dark shoes with white soles.

February 7, 2022, Citizens Bank, 25530 AL-127, Elkmont, Alabama - The unknown male was wearing a gray Chattanooga turkey trot shirt, Nashville Predators baseball cap, and a N-95 mask with yellow straps.

(Attempted bank robbery) February 7, 2022, Regions Bank, 1101 E US Highway 72, Athens, Alabama - The unknown male was wearing a long sleeve gray t-shirt with an orange turkey on the front, gray face mask with circular Alabama logo, and a gray hat with black bill and Nashville Predators symbol on front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at 615-232-7500, the FBI Knoxville Field Office at 865-544-0751, or the FBI Birmingham Field Office at 205-326-6166. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

