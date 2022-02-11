LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Dothan man found not guilty of 57 sex crimes

James Mark Lee (rear) is led to court by attorney Shaun McGhee and his assistant in this...
James Mark Lee (rear) is led to court by attorney Shaun McGhee and his assistant in this February 9, 2022 photo.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -It took a Houston County jury about 45 minutes on Thursday to find a man not guilty of 57 sex abuse charges.

James Mark Lee, 54, of Dothan had been accused of fondling a girl who claims the abuse began when she was seven-years-old and persisted for the next five years.

“No evidence, absolutely no evidence of any kind,” said defense attorney Shaun McGhee after the verdict.

The alleged victim, now grown, did not go to police for several years after she claims the incidents occurred.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Seth Brooks told jurors that it is common for sex abuse victims to delay reporting crimes.

Police charged Lee in 2019 and a grand jury indicted him a few months later.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Vestavia Hills business owner says former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in Blount Co. was her delivery driver when she had issues months before
27-year-old Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi
Store clerk killed in robbery in Talladega County
Students cars towed off campus at Decatur City Schools
Parents upset after students cars were towed off campus at Decatur High School
Areyelle Yarbrough died at just 32. She was shot and killed at Patton Park on Easter.
BPD seeking new information on woman killed in Patton Park on Easter
Kamron James Stanford
Adamsville teen dies in the weeks following overnight house fire

Latest News

The Calera Police Department is working to increase transparency to the public.
Calera Police working to be more transparent about ticketing
Calera Police are warning about the dangers of makeshift guns after pulling one off the streets...
Calera Police warn against makeshift guns after confiscating one earlier this week
More people are coming forward sharing their encounters with Brookside police at a second town...
Woman describes encounter with Brookside PD during second town hall on policing controversy
27-year-old Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi
Store clerk killed in robbery in Talladega County
Calera Police outline traffic stop revenue
Calera Police outline traffic stop revenue