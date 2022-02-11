LawCall
Dave Chappelle says he didn’t oppose affordable housing

Comedian Dave Chappelle speaks at a village council meeting. (Source: Yellow Springs Community Access via Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (AP) — Comedian Dave Chappelle said his threat to pull the plug on his plans to open a comedy club near his hometown in Ohio wasn’t because he opposed a proposal for affordable housing in a nearby development.

Chappelle, who became the target of criticism this week after speaking against the development in Yellow Springs, said in a statement that the plan was not the right fit for the village.

“Dave Chappelle didn’t kill affordable housing. Concerned residents and a responding Village Council ‘killed’ a half-baked plan which never actually offered affordable housing,” said Carla Sims, a spokesperson for Chappelle.

Chappelle was among several residents who spoke against the project at a council meeting Monday the Dayton Daily News reported.

The comedian, who announced last year that he was buying a former fire station in Yellow Springs with plans to turn it into a comedy club, said he would back out if the project was allowed. “I am not bluffing. I will take it all off the table,” Chappelle said.

The council sided with Chappelle and other residents opposing the project, which would have been expanded to include duplexes, townhomes and less than two acres for future affordable housing. Instead, the project will now go forward with just single-family homes.

Chappelle lives with his family outside the village and has ties that go back to when his his father graduated from Antioch College, in Yellow Springs, and later was a professor there.

“Neither Dave nor his neighbors are against affordable housing, however, they are against the poorly vetted, cookie-cutter, sprawl-style development deal which has little regard for the community, culture and infrastructure of the Village,” said the statement from Chappelle’s spokesperson.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

