Crispitos are back!

Crispitos.
Crispitos.(Source: Jefferson County Schools Child Nutrition/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The wait is over. Crispitos are coming back.

Jefferson County Schools Child Nutrition leaders said Tyson Foods is making the delicious rolled treat again.

Etowah County Schools CNP leaders said Crispitos will be served again in the next month.

They stopped production in 2021 because of a shortage of tortillas and workers at Tyson Foodservice.

We’ve just received word that the good folks at Tyson Foods have started making Crispitos for schools again! Coming soon…to a school cafeteria near you… Jefferson County Schools

Posted by Jefferson County Schools Child Nutrition on Friday, February 4, 2022

