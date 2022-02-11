Crispitos are back!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The wait is over. Crispitos are coming back.

Jefferson County Schools Child Nutrition leaders said Tyson Foods is making the delicious rolled treat again.

Etowah County Schools CNP leaders said Crispitos will be served again in the next month.

They stopped production in 2021 because of a shortage of tortillas and workers at Tyson Foodservice.

We’ve just received word that the good folks at Tyson Foods have started making Crispitos for schools again! Coming soon…to a school cafeteria near you… Jefferson County Schools Posted by Jefferson County Schools Child Nutrition on Friday, February 4, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.