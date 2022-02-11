Crispitos are back!
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The wait is over. Crispitos are coming back.
Jefferson County Schools Child Nutrition leaders said Tyson Foods is making the delicious rolled treat again.
Etowah County Schools CNP leaders said Crispitos will be served again in the next month.
They stopped production in 2021 because of a shortage of tortillas and workers at Tyson Foodservice.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.