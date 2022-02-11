Crash shuts down part of I-59NB in Ensley area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers confirmed a single-vehicle crash, involving an overturned vehice, on Interstate 59 northbound near the 119 mile marker shut down the northbound lanes Friday.

The wreck happened at approximately 12:48 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. This is in the area of Ensley Avenue.

The lanes reopened around 2:15 p.m.

Crash involving Overturned Vehicle cleared on I-20/59 EB @ MP 119.4 at Exit 120 Ensley Ave/20th St Ensley in Jefferson County. — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) February 11, 2022

Crash involving Overturned Vehicle on I-20/59 EB @ MP 119.4 at Exit 120 Ensley Ave/20th St Ensley in Jefferson County. Expect minor delays. More details: https://t.co/A3OFQN8a3F — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) February 11, 2022

