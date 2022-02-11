LawCall
Crash shuts down part of I-59NB in Ensley area

Car overturns on I-59NB in Ensley area
Car overturns on I-59NB in Ensley area(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers confirmed a single-vehicle crash, involving an overturned vehice, on Interstate 59 northbound near the 119 mile marker shut down the northbound lanes Friday.

The wreck happened at approximately 12:48 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. This is in the area of Ensley Avenue.

The lanes reopened around 2:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

