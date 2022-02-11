Crash shuts down part of I-59NB in Ensley area
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers confirmed a single-vehicle crash, involving an overturned vehice, on Interstate 59 northbound near the 119 mile marker shut down the northbound lanes Friday.
The wreck happened at approximately 12:48 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. This is in the area of Ensley Avenue.
The lanes reopened around 2:15 p.m.
