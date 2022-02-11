LawCall
Convenience store employee shot dead in Talladega County

Deputies need your help locating suspect
27-year-old Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi
27-year-old Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi(Talladega County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a convenience store Thursday morning.

Deputies were called to the Crown Service Station on Old Birmingham Highway to investigate a robbery around 9:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi unresponsive inside the store. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are asking for your help locating a suspect in the shooting that was captured on surveillance at the store. When the suspect was last seen, he was wearing black clothing, an Air Jordan backpack, with black and white Nike shoes.

Those surveillance pictures are below:

Suspect in Talladega convenience store shooting
Suspect in Talladega convenience store shooting(Talladega County Sheriff's Office)
Suspect in Talladega convenience store shooting
Suspect in Talladega convenience store shooting(Talladega County Sheriff's Office)
Suspect in Talladega convenience store shooting
Suspect in Talladega convenience store shooting(Talladega County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information about the case, you’re asked to contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-245-5121. You can also leave an anonymous tip at talladegasheriff.org. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.

