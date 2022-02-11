Child shot, critically injured in downtown Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a child was critically injured in a shooting in downtown Montgomery Friday afternoon.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, police and fire medics responded to the area of North Decatur Street and Columbus Street around 1:45 p.m. regarding a person shot. At the scene, police found a juvenile male victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Coleman said it was determined that the shooting happened in the area of North Decatur Street and Graves Street.

No further information could be released at this time.

