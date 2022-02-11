LawCall
Child shot, critically injured in downtown Montgomery

Montgomery police on the scene at N. Decatur Street where where a shooting left a child...
Montgomery police on the scene at N. Decatur Street where where a shooting left a child critically injured on Feb. 11, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a child was critically injured in a shooting in downtown Montgomery Friday afternoon.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, police and fire medics responded to the area of North Decatur Street and Columbus Street around 1:45 p.m. regarding a person shot. At the scene, police found a juvenile male victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Coleman said it was determined that the shooting happened in the area of North Decatur Street and Graves Street.

No further information could be released at this time.

