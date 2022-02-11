Calera Police working to be more transparent about ticketing

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calera Police Department is working to increase transparency to the public.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche said recent headlines about other area police departments inspired him to take a look at his own department.

He pulled the numbers and in all of 2021, the department wrote 826 tickets. That means about two and a half tickets a day, which Hyche said isn’t that much because their population is around 18,000.

When he looked at revenue for the department, he said they only make 1.7% from tickets.

“The police department is not a money making endeavor in Calera, Alabama,” Hyche said. “We work for the public. We work for the taxpayers and you shouldn’t have to dig to find out things like that.”

Hyche said they pull over about 30 to 35 cars a day with officers working two different shifts.

