LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Calera Police working to be more transparent about ticketing

The Calera Police Department is working to increase transparency to the public.
The Calera Police Department is working to increase transparency to the public.(KXII)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calera Police Department is working to increase transparency to the public.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche said recent headlines about other area police departments inspired him to take a look at his own department.

He pulled the numbers and in all of 2021, the department wrote 826 tickets. That means about two and a half tickets a day, which Hyche said isn’t that much because their population is around 18,000.

When he looked at revenue for the department, he said they only make 1.7% from tickets.

“The police department is not a money making endeavor in Calera, Alabama,” Hyche said. “We work for the public. We work for the taxpayers and you shouldn’t have to dig to find out things like that.”

Hyche said they pull over about 30 to 35 cars a day with officers working two different shifts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Vestavia Hills business owner says former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in Blount Co. was her delivery driver when she had issues months before
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Dollywood Parks & Resorts announced Tuesday it will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for...
Dollywood employees to get free tuition
Investigating complaints of overcharging for BWWB customers
Birmingham Water Works responds to complaints about incorrect, double bills
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate

Latest News

Calera Police are warning about the dangers of makeshift guns after pulling one off the streets...
Calera Police warn against makeshift guns after confiscating one earlier this week
Tuscaloosa Police investigating hit-and-run
Tuscaloosa Police investigating after motorcyclist killed in crash
Authorities with ALEA are investigating after a man was killed in a single-car crash in Blount...
Man killed in crash in Blount County
Burn survivor shares his story of recovery to educate others
Burn survivor shares his story of recovery to educate others