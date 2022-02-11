Calera Police warn against makeshift guns after confiscating one earlier this week

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police are warning about the dangers of makeshift guns after pulling one off the streets during an arrest earlier this week.

“The gun itself is not safe to be handled,” Calera Police Chief David Hyche said.

Hyche said all the tape and modifications were likely to make then gun easier to hide.

“The firearm looks like a 22 riffle bolt action,” Hyche said. “It has been cut down to make it smaller, no doubt to be concealable.”

The arrest started when officers tried to approach a man acting suspicious in a residential neighborhood, but he ran. Hyche could not provide more clarification on the suspicious activity, because it is apart of the case. Police caught the suspect at the gas station soon after, only to learn he has two active arrest warrants from separate cities and a prior felony conviction. Because of the felony, Hyche said he isn’t legally allowed to carry a gun at all.

“Somebody with that kind of criminal history, with a firearm hidden on his body, walking through a residential neighborhood in the middle of the day, is typically something that is not going to have a positive outcome,” Hyche said.

The gun doesn’t have a serial number, and Hyche said they are working to determine if it is stolen in this case.

“The trigger guard was missing which makes it extremely dangerous,” Hyche said. “Because, the trigger guard is there to keep the trigger from being fired. Even though it is a one shot very small caliber gun, those can kill you.”

Hyche said he is happy his officers were practicing proactive policing and prevented a potential tragedy.

“We don’t know if a crime was prevented, or if so, what crime was prevented,” Hyche said. “The thing I’m most grateful for is that the officers weren’t hurt, no citizens were hurt, and the suspect wasn’t hurt.”

Calera Police would not release the name of the suspect, but he is now being referred to the Shelby County District Attorney’s officer for prosecution. He will then be able to be picked up by the two other counties that have warrants for him.

