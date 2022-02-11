LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Calera Police warn against makeshift guns after confiscating one earlier this week

Calera Police are warning about the dangers of makeshift guns after pulling one off the streets...
Calera Police are warning about the dangers of makeshift guns after pulling one off the streets during an arrest earlier this week.(Unsplash)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police are warning about the dangers of makeshift guns after pulling one off the streets during an arrest earlier this week.

“The gun itself is not safe to be handled,” Calera Police Chief David Hyche said.

Hyche said all the tape and modifications were likely to make then gun easier to hide.

“The firearm looks like a 22 riffle bolt action,” Hyche said. “It has been cut down to make it smaller, no doubt to be concealable.”

The arrest started when officers tried to approach a man acting suspicious in a residential neighborhood, but he ran. Hyche could not provide more clarification on the suspicious activity, because it is apart of the case. Police caught the suspect at the gas station soon after, only to learn he has two active arrest warrants from separate cities and a prior felony conviction. Because of the felony, Hyche said he isn’t legally allowed to carry a gun at all.

“Somebody with that kind of criminal history, with a firearm hidden on his body, walking through a residential neighborhood in the middle of the day, is typically something that is not going to have a positive outcome,” Hyche said.

The gun doesn’t have a serial number, and Hyche said they are working to determine if it is stolen in this case.

“The trigger guard was missing which makes it extremely dangerous,” Hyche said. “Because, the trigger guard is there to keep the trigger from being fired. Even though it is a one shot very small caliber gun, those can kill you.”

Hyche said he is happy his officers were practicing proactive policing and prevented a potential tragedy.

“We don’t know if a crime was prevented, or if so, what crime was prevented,” Hyche said. “The thing I’m most grateful for is that the officers weren’t hurt, no citizens were hurt, and the suspect wasn’t hurt.”

Calera Police would not release the name of the suspect, but he is now being referred to the Shelby County District Attorney’s officer for prosecution. He will then be able to be picked up by the two other counties that have warrants for him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Vestavia Hills business owner says former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in Blount Co. was her delivery driver when she had issues months before
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Dollywood Parks & Resorts announced Tuesday it will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for...
Dollywood employees to get free tuition
Investigating complaints of overcharging for BWWB customers
Birmingham Water Works responds to complaints about incorrect, double bills
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate

Latest News

The Calera Police Department is working to increase transparency to the public.
Calera Police working to be more transparent about ticketing
Tuscaloosa Police investigating hit-and-run
Tuscaloosa Police investigating after motorcyclist killed in crash
Authorities with ALEA are investigating after a man was killed in a single-car crash in Blount...
Man killed in crash in Blount County
Burn survivor shares his story of recovery to educate others
Burn survivor shares his story of recovery to educate others