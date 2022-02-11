Brookside Mayor to announce interim police chief

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookside Mayor Mike Bryan said he would announce the town’s interim police chief Friday.

The news conference is scheduled for Friday, February 11, 2022, at 3:30 p.m.

House Representative Juandalynn Givan has asked city leaders in Brookside to disband the police department.

Many drivers said they have long feared driving in Brookside, afraid of being unjustly pulled over, and the treatment they would receive if they were.

Thursday night, people came forward to share their encounters with Brookside police at a second town hall at Carver High School hosted by State Rep. Givan.

Brookside leaders have announced a reform plan for Brookside Police.

