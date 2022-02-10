Veterans Memorial Park in Tuscaloosa sustains vandalism damage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A blatant show of profound disrespect this week at Veterans Memorial Park in Tuscaloosa. Tuscaloosa Police have launched an investigation in a case involving vandalism. What happened at Veterans Memorial Park comes down to two simple questions: who would do such a thing and why?

Sometime overnight Tuesday someone snapped off and stole a Battle Cross rifle, shocking those who oversee the park, such as Becky Booker.

“Angry, disappointed, sad,” said Booker, who is the Public Relations and Marketing Manager for the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority.

“And vandalize for no reason at all,” said Asst. Park Ranger Curtis Dykes.

It was one of Dykes’ employees who discovered the vandalism Wednesday morning.

“This is a high traffic area and most people will see somebody so it probably happened past midnight,” he said.

There were five Battle Crosses in Veterans Memorial Park, crosses that remembered U.S. servicemen and women who died in conflicts in American history. Today, there are only four and whoever destroyed this one, apparently tried to yank out the one next to it. They didn’t succeed but it didn’t take much strength to show it’s broken.

“And then on the battlefield would be the dog tags of the soldiers who had fallen,” said Booker.

And therein lies the pain of it all: a clear act of disrespect to the very people who put it all on the line so many years ago.

“And appalled and really sympathetic to them because they fought for this country,” Dykes said.

The plan now is to huddle with the veterans committee and make repairs. Meantime, Booker and Dykes have formally filed a police report. There are no surveillance cameras, no known witnesses, even though Veterans Memorial Park can clearly be seen off McFarland.

“Because it’s wide open and it happens,” Booker said.

Booker and Dykes say if there’s a silver lining, it could be this; the rifle taken from the Battle Cross wasn’t real. They’re all wooden replicas.

The culprits may’ve damaged and stolen a Battle Cross but Dykes and Booker say they could never erase the honor of those who laced it up in a foreign land. When asked if they had any idea on the dollar amount in terms of the damage inflicted on the park, Booker and Dykes said they simply had no idea.

