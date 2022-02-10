LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Veterans Memorial Park in Tuscaloosa sustains vandalism damage

Veterans Memorial in Tuscaloosa sustains vandalism damage
Veterans Memorial in Tuscaloosa sustains vandalism damage(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A blatant show of profound disrespect this week at Veterans Memorial Park in Tuscaloosa. Tuscaloosa Police have launched an investigation in a case involving vandalism. What happened at Veterans Memorial Park comes down to two simple questions: who would do such a thing and why?

Sometime overnight Tuesday someone snapped off and stole a Battle Cross rifle, shocking those who oversee the park, such as Becky Booker.

“Angry, disappointed, sad,” said Booker, who is the Public Relations and Marketing Manager for the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority.

“And vandalize for no reason at all,” said Asst. Park Ranger Curtis Dykes.

It was one of Dykes’ employees who discovered the vandalism Wednesday morning.

“This is a high traffic area and most people will see somebody so it probably happened past midnight,” he said.

There were five Battle Crosses in Veterans Memorial Park, crosses that remembered U.S. servicemen and women who died in conflicts in American history. Today, there are only four and whoever destroyed this one, apparently tried to yank out the one next to it. They didn’t succeed but it didn’t take much strength to show it’s broken.

“And then on the battlefield would be the dog tags of the soldiers who had fallen,” said Booker.

And therein lies the pain of it all: a clear act of disrespect to the very people who put it all on the line so many years ago.

“And appalled and really sympathetic to them because they fought for this country,” Dykes said.

The plan now is to huddle with the veterans committee and make repairs. Meantime, Booker and Dykes have formally filed a police report. There are no surveillance cameras, no known witnesses, even though Veterans Memorial Park can clearly be seen off McFarland.

“Because it’s wide open and it happens,” Booker said.

Booker and Dykes say if there’s a silver lining, it could be this; the rifle taken from the Battle Cross wasn’t real. They’re all wooden replicas.

The culprits may’ve damaged and stolen a Battle Cross but Dykes and Booker say they could never erase the honor of those who laced it up in a foreign land. When asked if they had any idea on the dollar amount in terms of the damage inflicted on the park, Booker and Dykes said they simply had no idea.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Vestavia Hills business owner says former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in Blount Co. was her delivery driver when she had issues months before
Dollywood Parks & Resorts announced Tuesday it will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for...
Dollywood employees to get free tuition
Investigating complaints of overcharging for BWWB customers
Birmingham Water Works responds to complaints about incorrect, double bills
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate

Latest News

Anniston Police are currently investigating after a man was shot and killed during a robbery.
Man shot, killed during robbery in Anniston
Drunk driving proposal in Alabama legislature receives early support
Drunk driving proposal in Alabama legislature receives early support
Financial assistance available for Fultondale, Center Point tornado survivors
Governor Kay Ivey is set to visit Hale County on Friday to tour damage from the recent EF-2...
Governor Ivey to tour Hale County tornado damage