Vestavia Hills business owner says former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in Blount Co. was her delivery driver when she had issues months before

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - When Katherine McRee saw this picture of the former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in a Blount County ravine in December, she recognized Deandre Charleston instantly.

Deandre Charleston, 22. (Source: Blount County Sheriff's Office Sheriff's Office)

“Deandre started delivering our route sometime in July,” McRee explains. “We started noticing packages missing, we would call FedEx and were told he just left them on our front door. Which, all deliveries come to the back of our business, so we were like that doesn’t make any sense.”

McRee owns the Lili Pad and says at one point, her business was missing about $10,000 worth of merchandise from packages their supplier sent, but never arrived.

“I know there were businesses all around Cahaba Heights that had missing packages, we talked as business owners about it,” McRee says. “So I know it wasn’t just my business that was missing packages around that time.”

Then in late August, McRee says a package never showed up, but she says FedEx told her its records showed her co-owner had signed for the merchandise. The only problem? That co-owner wasn’t even in town that day.

“At that point they told us we had to have the sender file the claim, and we never really got much follow up with that,” says McRee.

She’s filed a police report with Vestavia Hills Police, who confirm they’re investigating what happened to that package and are waiting for more information from FedEx to show exactly who was the driver assigned to that route that day.

“When we first heard about the packages in Blount County we kind of thought “Hmm, I wonder if that could be our delivery driver, could it be Deandre?” And a month later is when they released the name and I was like “oh my gosh, how in the world did that happen,” says McRee.

We wondered the same thing, so we reached out to FedEx. They told us they have vetting processes that include criminal background checks, but say those wouldn’t have flagged the problems at Lili Pad because at the time, there was no police report filed. McRee filed one in late December after going back and forth with the company.

The company says “FedEx Ground is appalled by these incidents, which are contrary to the outstanding customer experiences delivered by service providers and their employees every day. We have taken action to address this situation, including cooperating fully with law enforcement during their investigation and ongoing prosecution of the individual responsible.”

We also tried but were unable to locate the subcontractor who hired Charleston for the Cahaba Heights route, and FedEx wouldn’t confirm he was the driver on that route the day that McRee says her package was signed for but not delivered.

Vestavia Hills Police confirm they’re investigating the allegations of forging signatures on that package at the Lili Pad but say it may take awhile before FedEx is able to confirm which driver was assigned to that route that day, and then it will be up the district attorney’s office to decide whether to file charges.

We reached out to Deandre Charleston’s attorney for a statement. He told us in January that his client has been cooperating with law enforcement in the Blount County case and wants to put this behind him.

