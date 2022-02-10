Vehicle catches fire in Brookwood hospital parking deck

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Fire Department was on the scene of a vehicle fire in the employee parking deck at Brookwood hospital yesterday afternoon.

According to Homewood FD, they were dispatched to the fire on the fourth floor of the parking deck around 2:34 p.m.

Thankfully, the fire was extinguished quickly without any injury.

At approximately 2:34 today, HFD was dispatched for a vehicle fire on the fourth floor of the employee’s parking deck at Brookwood Hospital. The fire was quickly extinguished without any injuries. pic.twitter.com/8qydfKaSM3 — Homewood Fire Dept (@HomewoodALFire) February 9, 2022

