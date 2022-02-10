Tuscaloosa entertains idea for Convention Center

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A mid-sized convention center may be in the works for Tuscaloosa. City leaders commissioned a Chicago-based study to determine whether such an endeavor would work and the short answer is a resounding ‘yes.’

Such a project would cost in the neighborhood of around $40 million dollars, and it’s one the city is giving serious consideration to. Tuscaloosa city leaders spent $100,000 on a study just as the first round of COVID began to cease to see if a convention center would work.

“People come to Tuscaloosa for conferences and we’re just running out of space,” said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

One possible location? Downtown.

“What we’ve been able to do downtown is transform it,” Mayor Maddox said.

The mayor cautions that they’re a long way from seeing this project become a reality; a lot of questions need to be answered, due diligence will be required and above all...the source of funding and the day-to-day operations of a facility.

“It’s a perfect time for Tuscaloosa and the passing of Elevate Tuscaloosa in 2019 gives us the revenues to make this type of investments,” said Mayor Maddox.

Looking down the road there is also the question of what kind of events would a mid-sized convention center attract and how many?

“In the Johnson Consulting report, we believe we can draw tens of thousands of people a year,” he said.

It is so early in the game an artist’s rendering is not out yet, but square footage-wise, it could be in the range of 90,000 square feet.

“When you’re in this process you will look at the best land at the best price,” he said.

City officials are moving ahead with the vision but with caution.

Mayor Maddox says this will be a series of major decisions that will take place over the next 18 months, starting with a masterplan meeting this spring or summer.

