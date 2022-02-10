LawCall
Talladega City School System holding town hall over financial issues

The Talladega City School System faces declining enrollment and budget problems and is considering multiple consolidation plans that include cutting staff, closing schools, and rezoning.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega City School System faces declining enrollment and budget problems and is considering multiple consolidation plans that include cutting staff, closing schools, and rezoning.

Because average enrollment is dropping, the school system is receiving less money from the State and Federal Governments and will have a budget deficit of $542,300 in the 2022-2023

Talladega City Schools’ most recent total enrollment figure is 1,682 students, that’s a decrease of almost a thousand students since 2010.

On Tuesday, February 15th, the school board will hold a Town Hall meeting to allow parents to weigh-in on several options to reduce the financial burden for the school system.

Tuesday’s meeting is at 5:00 p.m. in the Hal Henderson Board Meeting Room.

