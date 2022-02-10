LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Shelton State collecting donations for disaster relief

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of students at Shelton State Community College will be collecting donations for folks impacted by the tornado that hit Sawyerville, Alabama.

In a release from Shelton State, officials say families affected by the storms included Shelton State students.

“When our Collegiate 100 sponsor and students realized that some of our own were in need of assistance, this was immediately organized,” said NorQuina Rieves, the college’s Student Engagement Coordinator.

Donations are being collected in the atrium of the college’s Martin Campus and will conclude at the Songs of Unity concert scheduled for Tuesday, February 15.

Items needed include water, non-perishable food items, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, lotion, toilet paper, and deodorant.

The public is encouraged to drop off items in the atrium or bring items to the concert.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santonio Beard
Former Alabama RB Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Sharon Tarwater Whited, 40, was stabbed and shot. Her father, 75-year-old, Chester. E. Tarwater...
Cause of death released for father, daughter murdered in Helena
Shoplifter steals car from Walmart parking lot, crashes into police vehicle

Latest News

ALEA Trooper Class of 2021
ALEA welcoming more troopers
About a year ago, the former head of the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police received...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hopes to help Brookside community
At one point we had over 17,000 cases reported in the state in one day...but according to...
COVID numbers plummet but health care workers urge caution
Timothy Brandon Brady was reported missing on February 8, 2022.
Search for missing person underway in Etowah County