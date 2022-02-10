Shelton State collecting donations for disaster relief

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of students at Shelton State Community College will be collecting donations for folks impacted by the tornado that hit Sawyerville, Alabama.

In a release from Shelton State, officials say families affected by the storms included Shelton State students.

“When our Collegiate 100 sponsor and students realized that some of our own were in need of assistance, this was immediately organized,” said NorQuina Rieves, the college’s Student Engagement Coordinator.

Donations are being collected in the atrium of the college’s Martin Campus and will conclude at the Songs of Unity concert scheduled for Tuesday, February 15.

Items needed include water, non-perishable food items, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, lotion, toilet paper, and deodorant.

The public is encouraged to drop off items in the atrium or bring items to the concert.

