Search for missing person underway in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing person.

Authorities say Timothy Brandon Brady has been missing since February 3. He was reported missing on February 8.

Investigators are working on leads and a search of the area around his residence happened February 9.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at 256-546-2825 or email any tips to tipline@etowahcounty.org.

