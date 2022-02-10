LawCall
Rising Star: Amiya Garrett

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Amiya Garrett!

Amiya is a senior at Winterboro School with a 3.5 GPA. She is a member of the Senior Beta Club, Student Leadership Team, Varsity Basketball and Softball, and was the 2021 Homecoming Queen. Also, she serves her community through Future Christian Athletes. Her actions are a true testament to determination and perseverance.

Amiya, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

