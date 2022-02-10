LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Naked man holds 80-year-old woman hostage, police say

(Source: WBBM)
By Steven Graves
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - A 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say he held an 80-year-old woman in her home against her will while he was completely naked.

“I was in shock,” Denyse Holt said, explaining she saw a naked man holding scissors creeping in the shadows as she slept in bed.

He got in next to her, but Holt said she stayed calm.

“I was trying to survive – that’s all,” Holt said. “He said, ‘I won’t harm you or molest you.’”

She said he then ordered her to take a shower with him.

“Then he said, ‘No. I’m not warm enough. We have to take a bath,’” she said.

They got in and out of the bath, her nightgown soaked. She said the man then dragged her around the house, disconnecting phones and leaving trails of blood.

“He took two knives from my kitchen. He told me he liked those,” Holt said.

Holt said the man took her to a bathroom in the basement and then barricaded the door with a chair.

Despite being in the dark since the room had no windows, Holt said she performed exercises in the 17 hours of captivity. All the while, the man was making himself at home.

Holt’s daughter in Seattle started noticing something was off. She saw texts weren’t being read by her mom, and there were no updates on a popular phone game they played together.

“I didn’t send my older daughter a Wordle in the morning. And that was disconcerting to her,” Holt said.

Friends and family called police, which led to an hours-long standoff with the man.

Family members said the SWAT team used a stun gun to subdue the man, who police believe has mental issues and is now in custody.

He is facing charges of home invasion with a dangerous weapon, aggravated kidnapping and assault against a peace officer.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Vestavia Hills business owner says former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in Blount Co. was her delivery driver when she had issues months before
Dollywood Parks & Resorts announced Tuesday it will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for...
Dollywood employees to get free tuition
Investigating complaints of overcharging for BWWB customers
Birmingham Water Works responds to complaints about incorrect, double bills
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate

Latest News

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB keeps spring camps on hold, missing opener ‘disastrous’
The fastest year-over-year inflation in 40 years has wiped out the benefit of rising paychecks...
US inflation highest in 40 years, with no letup in sight
President Joe Biden will call attention to what the White House says is the “unacceptable” cost...
LIVE: Biden puts focus on drug prices as he tries to revive agenda
Areyelle Yarbrough died at just 32. She was shot and killed at Patton Park on Easter.
BPD seeking new information on woman killed in Patton Park on Easter
A man attempts a world record a week for a year. (CNN, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS, DOD, David Rush/...
Man tries to break 52 world records in 52 weeks