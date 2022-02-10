Mercedes-Benz Marathon 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mercedes-Benz Marathon is Sunday, February 13, 2022. The huge race weekend celebrates 20 years in Birmingham.

Started in 2002, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier.

Proceeds from the event are given annually to The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs and other charities.

Thousands of people from around the world travel to Birmingham to take part in the marathon relay, the half-marathon and the full-marathon.

The weekend will kick off Friday, February 11 with packet pickup at Boutwell Auditorium, 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. Birmingham, 35203 from 12:00-7:00 p.m.

5K

Linn Park, Downtown Birmingham

6:30 AM – 7:30 AM Race Day Packet Pickup & Registration

8:00 AM – 9:00 AM Race Starts at Linn Park. There is a firm 1-hour time limit.

9:30 AM Awards Ceremony inside Boutwell Auditorium.

The Bell Center EIP Children’s Run

Children from The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs link to: https://thebellcenter.org/, our local charity, complete a 50-foot dash for their Mercedes-Benz medals. The Bell Center Children’s Run is the must see event of the weekend.

Linn Park, Downtown Birmingham

10:00 AM

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Kids Mercedes-Benz Marathon

The 5th graders will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by descending grades in 10 minute increments.

Linn Park, Downtown Birmingham

11:00 – 12:30 PM

The Kids Marathon is an innovative five month endurance building running/walking program designed for children kindergarten (K5) through 5th grade. (Must be 5 years old on race day.) Children will run the distance of a full marathon (26.2 miles) over the course of the five month program. As each child completes the final mile on the actual marathon course on Saturday, February 15, 2020, he/she will receive a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Kids Mercedes-Benz Marathon Finisher’s Medal.

WBRC FOX6 News will air the beginning of marathon live on Facebook at 7:00 a.m.

For general marathon and marathon weekend information, including a course map click here.

For a full weekend schedule click here.

We’ll see you at the starting line.

If you or a loved one runs or walks please upload a picture or pictures for us on our WBRC FOX6 News app. Go to Share Your Pics on the pulldown and upload there. We’d love to include them in this story and on the app.

