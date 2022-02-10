MB Listens group responds to Mountain Brook history lesson controversary

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) -The Mountain Brook school system tells us a U.S. history teacher was teaching a lesson on the meaning of symbols in the context of history including the Bellamy salute. That salute was eventually adopted by the Nazi party.

A picture and video of the lesson ended up on social media. The Jewish student who witnessed the lesson told the “Southern Jewish Life” magazine that he was shocked and confused. When he went to report it, he says the school asked him to apologize after sharing the picture and video online. The boy’s parents say the lesson is “incredibly stupid” and they believe the school’s reaction afterwards is the egregious part.

We’ve been in contact with the boy’s mother who says they are receiving death threats.

“We had a lot of empathy for anybody who felt like they were hurt or upset with the situation,” Kevin Cornes with MB Listens said.

Cornes is the head of MB Listens which is a group in Mountain Brook that strives to ensure everyone is accepted, welcomed, and treated equally. He believes the situation speaks to a broader issue of people reporting such incidents to the school system.

“Our concern is all the policies and procedures are in place to support all students, faculty and staff if something were to come up. Our concern is if they don’t feel that way, they’re afraid to speak up and that’s not good for anybody,” Cornes said.

In 2020, the school system faced a similar situation after video surfaced showing a group of teens drawing swastikas on their bodies. The district condemned the actions. Cornes and others hope Mountain Brook can learn from the latest situation and use it as a teaching moment.

“Our concern is they do follow through with their policies and procedures to make it everybody feel safe and comfortable that if there is an issue, they can bring it to anybody’s attention and be dealt fairly with it,” Cornes said.

Shortly after the 2020 incident, the school district created a diversity committee. We asked the district for an update on that committee’s actions. We’re still waiting to hear back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.