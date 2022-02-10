Man shot, killed during robbery in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police are currently investigating after a man was shot and killed during a robbery.

Authorities say that on February 1st, officers responded to a scene in the 2000 block of Front Street. There they found 54-year-old Jeffrey Brodeur suffering from a gunshot wound. Brodeur died on the scene.

So far, no word on if any suspects are in custody. If you have any information on this case, please call the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.

