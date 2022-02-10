LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

‘Just to think that I have lived this long, and I know that I’m here’: Lola Bunn turns 104

Happy 104th, Lola Bunn!
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy birthday, Mrs. Lola White Bunn!

Bunn, of Irondale, turned 104 years old on February 10, 2022. The City of Irondale celebrated her with a drive-thru birthday parade featuring Irondale Police officers and firefighters.

Bunn was married 53 years and she has four daughters. She is on Facebook and reads her Bible on iPad.

Bunn said she is an “apple girl.” Most people think she is speaking about the fruit but she is talking about the phone and computer brand.

Many people often ask Bunn what can they do to follow in her path? She answers, “I owe it all to God.” She also said do what’s right and live life to the fullest.

Happiest 104th birthday to Mrs. Bunn, Irondale’s oldest citizen. The Irondale Police Department, along with Mayor...

Posted by Irondale Police Department on Thursday, February 10, 2022

She is an avid Bridge player and has attended Groveland Baptist Church for 100 years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Vestavia Hills business owner says former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in Blount Co. was her delivery driver when she had issues months before
Dollywood Parks & Resorts announced Tuesday it will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for...
Dollywood employees to get free tuition
Investigating complaints of overcharging for BWWB customers
Birmingham Water Works responds to complaints about incorrect, double bills
Angelica Quintana
Authorities: Demopolis woman arrested for murder after running over her boyfriend on interstate

Latest News

A university statement says trustees will meet Friday in a livestreamed video conference to...
Alabama revisits pairing KKK leader and Black student names
Coach Bryan Harsin leaves SEC coaches meeting
Coach Bryan Harsin leaves SEC coaches meeting
Birmingham Police searching for 12-year-old runaway
Birmingham Police searching for 12-year-old who ran away
24-year-old Clearance Speed Jr.
Birmingham man, charged in 2 murders, arraigned in carjacking case
Alabama riot bill heads under criticism toward a House vote