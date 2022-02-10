‘Just to think that I have lived this long, and I know that I’m here’: Lola Bunn turns 104

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy birthday, Mrs. Lola White Bunn!

Bunn, of Irondale, turned 104 years old on February 10, 2022. The City of Irondale celebrated her with a drive-thru birthday parade featuring Irondale Police officers and firefighters.

Bunn was married 53 years and she has four daughters. She is on Facebook and reads her Bible on iPad.

Bunn said she is an “apple girl.” Most people think she is speaking about the fruit but she is talking about the phone and computer brand.

Many people often ask Bunn what can they do to follow in her path? She answers, “I owe it all to God.” She also said do what’s right and live life to the fullest.

Happiest 104th birthday to Mrs. Bunn, Irondale’s oldest citizen. The Irondale Police Department, along with Mayor... Posted by Irondale Police Department on Thursday, February 10, 2022

She is an avid Bridge player and has attended Groveland Baptist Church for 100 years.

