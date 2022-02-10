Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hopes to help Brookside community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - House Representative Juandalynn Givan is now calling for the Brookside Police Department to disband. The State Representative hopes that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will take over the responsibilities of the Brookside Police Department.

“If it got to that point, you know we contract out to several cities in Jefferson County and there is a formula that we derive at using the salary of the deputies and the vehicles, the use of the equipment. That is an option that some cities take,” said Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief David Agee.

However due to lack of man power, and the fact that Brookside Police still have officers patrolling. Deputy Chief David Agee says the simplest solution may not require Jefferson county to patrol the small town.

“The practical thing for the city of Brookside is new leadership and training.”

Still no matter the decision, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office want to aid the Brookside community.

“We are available to help, we want to help. We want to be a part of the solutions to getting that city back on track.”

Sheriff Mark Pettway says his department would offer training at their new training facility in Fultondale free of charge.

