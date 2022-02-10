It’s the best time in years to ask for a raise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 2022 is one of the best years in two decades to ask for a raise because as we come out of the pandemic, companies are desperate for workers.

But before you do, you need to know how to ask for a raise – and how not to.

Money Magazine says if you are a good employee, the boss needs you to stay.

Money says:

– Learn your worth by checking LinkedIn and Glassdoor, and find what your job pays elsewhere.

– Come up with a realistic request, such as 3 to 5 percent.

– Plan your presentation to the boss: Ideally do a mock meeting with a family member.

– Provide a list of your accomplishments and why you are so awesome and indispensable.

But a caution…

But from the doesn’t that stink file, pushing too hard for that raise, and blowing it. Money says if you ask for a raise effective immediately, it might be denied, and you’ll say “doesn’t that stink.”

Your best bet, the report says, is to ask for that raise over the next few months, and say you will earn it.

Still no raise at that point? Consider leaving for something better.

Don’t be afraid to ask for more money, but make sure you are well prepared before you do.

