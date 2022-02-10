LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Huntsville man found guilty of manslaughter

Wu (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
Wu (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)(Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was found guilty of manslaughter Thursday in connection to a 2018 fatal DUI crash.

According to court documents, a judge found Antony Wu guilty of manslaughter on Feb. 10. for the death of Joy Vaughn, 48. The police report from the incident states Wu was behind the wheel of a Dodge Ram when it crashed into a house at Riverchase Road in Huntsville in November of 2018.

The truck crossed through multiple yards, hitting a bush and a fence before entering the side of the house, then hitting Vaughn while she was sleeping. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Wu was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and later charged with manslaughter.

Read More: Judge finds probable cause in manslaughter case, Antony Wu to face grand jury

Wu’s second-degree assault charge was dismissed. His sentencing is set for March 30 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Vestavia Hills business owner says former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in Blount Co. was her delivery driver when she had issues months before
27-year-old Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi
Store clerk killed in robbery in Talladega County
Students cars towed off campus at Decatur City Schools
Parents upset after students cars were towed off campus at Decatur High School
Areyelle Yarbrough died at just 32. She was shot and killed at Patton Park on Easter.
BPD seeking new information on woman killed in Patton Park on Easter
Kamron James Stanford
Adamsville teen dies in the weeks following overnight house fire

Latest News

The Calera Police Department is working to increase transparency to the public.
Calera Police working to be more transparent about ticketing
Calera Police are warning about the dangers of makeshift guns after pulling one off the streets...
Calera Police warn against makeshift guns after confiscating one earlier this week
More people are coming forward sharing their encounters with Brookside police at a second town...
Woman describes encounter with Brookside PD during second town hall on policing controversy
27-year-old Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi
Store clerk killed in robbery in Talladega County
Calera Police outline traffic stop revenue
Calera Police outline traffic stop revenue