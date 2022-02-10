Huntsville man found guilty of manslaughter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was found guilty of manslaughter Thursday in connection to a 2018 fatal DUI crash.

According to court documents, a judge found Antony Wu guilty of manslaughter on Feb. 10. for the death of Joy Vaughn, 48. The police report from the incident states Wu was behind the wheel of a Dodge Ram when it crashed into a house at Riverchase Road in Huntsville in November of 2018.

The truck crossed through multiple yards, hitting a bush and a fence before entering the side of the house, then hitting Vaughn while she was sleeping. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Wu was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and later charged with manslaughter.

Wu’s second-degree assault charge was dismissed. His sentencing is set for March 30 at 9 a.m.

