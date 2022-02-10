First Alert for above average temperatures Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! It is another chilly start to the morning with most of us in the 30s. Areas such as Hamilton, Jasper, Gadsden, and Anniston are right around the freezing point. You’ll likely need the heavy jacket this morning, but I doubt you’ll need it by this afternoon. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a mostly clear sky this morning. We could see a few clouds move in this afternoon, but we will likely stay mostly sunny. Plan for temperatures to warm up quickly today with highs in the mid 60s. Our average high for February 10th is 58°F, so we will end up 5-10 degrees above average today. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph. It should be a beautiful day to enjoy a nice walk or lunch outdoors.

Warm Weather Continues Friday: Tomorrow will likely give you a little spring fever as temperatures climb ten degrees above average. We’ll start tomorrow morning off chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Some spots like Gadsden, Centre, and Oneonta could end up in the mid 30s. We’ll likely see a mostly sunny sky tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s. It would not surprise me if some spots southwest of Birmingham end up near 70°F. It will likely end up breezy tomorrow afternoon with southwest winds at 10-15 mph. It should be a beautiful day for an outdoor lunch. Enjoy it because cooler temperatures will return this weekend.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front this weekend. Models are hinting at a faster arrival of this front. Yesterday it looked like it would move through our area Saturday night into Sunday morning. Latest runs are now hinting it could arrive Saturday afternoon and evening. Saturday morning will likely start off cool with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Plan for a mostly sunny sky in the morning with cloud cover increasing during the afternoon and evening hours. This cold front has limited moisture, but we can’t rule out a few sprinkles or light showers Saturday evening. As cold air moves in, some of the light rain could be squeezed out in the form of flurries Saturday night. No issues are expected at this time. Plan for highs to briefly warm-up into the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will likely drop quickly Saturday night into Sunday morning with most of us in the upper 20s.

Chilly Sunday: Make sure you bring your pets inside Saturday evening. Temperatures Sunday morning are forecast to end up in the mid to upper 20s. When you factor in breezy northerly winds, it could feel like it is in the teens. We will likely start the day with some cloud cover, but we should become partly cloudy to mostly sunny Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will remain below average with highs in the mid 40s. It will end up breezy with northerly winds at 10-15 mph. Temperatures are forecast to drop quickly Sunday night into Monday morning with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Outlook for Next Week: The first half of next week is looking dry and sunny with temperatures warming up above average. Monday will end up sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s. We could end up in the 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next chance for showers and maybe a few thunderstorms will likely occur next Thursday as a cold front approaches the area. Rain chance around 50% next Thursday.

