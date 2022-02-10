Financial assistance available for Fultondale, Center Point tornado survivors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army Greater Birmingham Area Command said financial assistance is available to the residents of Fultondale and Center Point, who may have been impacted by the tornadoes in 2021.

The assistance is NOT income based.

Major Robert Lyle will be canvassing the impacted areas Saturday, February 12, 2022, starting at 10:00 a.m.

For more information call 205-328-4536.

Assistance Available:

Deductible assistance for home sustaining significant damage

Construction costs

Basic furnishings and appliances

