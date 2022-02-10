Family: Body found in Blount Cultural Park is LaDarrien Wheat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The body of missing Montgomery resident LaDarrien Wheat has been found, his family confirmed Thursday.

Wheat’s family is heartbroken over the news. His mother, Stephanie Wheat, said his body was found inside his vehicle in a pond at Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park on Wednesday.

Montgomery police were called to the park around 3 p.m. after a report that a body had been found. While there, the Montgomery Fire/Rescue dive team located a man’s body in a pond.

Tire tracks can be seen at the bank of a pond in Montgomery's Blount Cultural Park where law enforcement found and pulled LaDarrien Wheat's vehicle from the water on Feb. 9, 2022. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

“This was really not the outcome we were looking for,” Stephanie Wheat told WSFA 12 News.

The Montgomery Police Department has not publicly released identification on the body citing the ongoing death investigation, but Stephanie Wheat said MPD detectives came to her home around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday to let them know they had found his body.

“I am all over the place,” Stephanie Wheat said. “I am just not myself right now.”

Stephanie Wheat said police have not given any indication of what may have happened to her son. His body has been transported for an autopsy and the results are expected within a couple of days.

The 18-year-old was last seen on Jan. 22 at the Z-Tec gas station on McGehee Road driving his 2003 blue Ford Crown Victoria. That’s about 4.5 miles from the park where the body and vehicle were found.

LaDarrien Amarrion Wheat's 2003 blue Ford Crown Victoria was pulled from a pond at a Montgomery park on Feb. 9, 2022. (Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with any expenses related to funeral services.

Stephanie Wheat said she wants to thank everyone who helped with the searches and reached out to the family in their time of need.

“I felt like we had the whole world behind our back. I mean, they were with us hoping that he would come home,” she said.

Funeral plans have not been made at this time. Stephanie Wheat asks for continued prayers as they grieve her son’s loss.

