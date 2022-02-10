LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Family: Body found in Blount Cultural Park is LaDarrien Wheat

LaDarrien Wheat’s mother, Stephanie Wheat, said his body was found inside his vehicle in a pond...
LaDarrien Wheat’s mother, Stephanie Wheat, said his body was found inside his vehicle in a pond inside Montgomery's Blount Cultural Park.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The body of missing Montgomery resident LaDarrien Wheat has been found, his family confirmed Thursday.

Wheat’s family is heartbroken over the news. His mother, Stephanie Wheat, said his body was found inside his vehicle in a pond at Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park on Wednesday.

Montgomery police were called to the park around 3 p.m. after a report that a body had been found. While there, the Montgomery Fire/Rescue dive team located a man’s body in a pond.

Tire tracks can be seen at the bank of a pond in Montgomery's Blount Cultural Park where law...
Tire tracks can be seen at the bank of a pond in Montgomery's Blount Cultural Park where law enforcement found and pulled LaDarrien Wheat's vehicle from the water on Feb. 9, 2022.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

“This was really not the outcome we were looking for,” Stephanie Wheat told WSFA 12 News.

The Montgomery Police Department has not publicly released identification on the body citing the ongoing death investigation, but Stephanie Wheat said MPD detectives came to her home around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday to let them know they had found his body.

“I am all over the place,” Stephanie Wheat said. “I am just not myself right now.”

Stephanie Wheat said police have not given any indication of what may have happened to her son. His body has been transported for an autopsy and the results are expected within a couple of days.

The 18-year-old was last seen on Jan. 22 at the Z-Tec gas station on McGehee Road driving his 2003 blue Ford Crown Victoria. That’s about 4.5 miles from the park where the body and vehicle were found.

LaDarrien Amarrion Wheat's 2003 blue Ford Crown Victoria was pulled from a pond at a Montgomery...
LaDarrien Amarrion Wheat's 2003 blue Ford Crown Victoria was pulled from a pond at a Montgomery park on Feb. 9, 2022.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with any expenses related to funeral services.

Stephanie Wheat said she wants to thank everyone who helped with the searches and reached out to the family in their time of need.

“I felt like we had the whole world behind our back. I mean, they were with us hoping that he would come home,” she said.

Funeral plans have not been made at this time. Stephanie Wheat asks for continued prayers as they grieve her son’s loss.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Vestavia Hills business owner says former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in Blount Co. was her delivery driver when she had issues months before
27-year-old Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi
Search for suspect underway after store clerk is killed in Talladega County robbery
Students cars towed off campus at Decatur City Schools
Parents upset after students cars were towed off campus at Decatur High School
Areyelle Yarbrough died at just 32. She was shot and killed at Patton Park on Easter.
BPD seeking new information on woman killed in Patton Park on Easter
Birmingham Police issue Critical Missing Person Investigation
Police issue Critical Missing Person Investigation for missing woman

Latest News

Tuscaloosa Police investigating fatal crash
Tuscaloosa Police investigating after motorcyclist killed in crash
Kofi Kingston has made history in the ring as a solo champion with WWE, but in recent years he...
Feeling Kofi inside the ring with WWE
Missing Children Found Safe
Missing 12-year-old Birmingham boy found
UA votes to remove pairing with former governor and rename education building Autherine Lucy Hall
27-year-old Sri Satya Krishna Chitturi
Search for suspect underway after store clerk is killed in Talladega County robbery